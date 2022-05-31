 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Guardians bullpen teeters on the edge of defeat before getting saved by late home runs

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By woodsmeister
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

After the Guardians bullpen came from ahead to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez untied it with home runs and Clase closed the door on a 7-3 Guardians victory.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians Rookie Oscar Gonzalez Will Look Back On His First Major League Series Fondly - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More
Cleveland Guardians outfielder, Oscar Gonzalez starts his Major League career with a five game hitting streak.

Rookie Oscar Gonzalez recovers from error in the outfield to give Guardians a boost against KC - cleveland.com
Gonzalez forgot how many outs there were in the sixth inning when he flipped a ball to fans in the stands.

Guardians trade INF Yu Chang to Pirates for cash
In case you missed it over the holiday.

Around the league

