Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 5/30 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Royals Also, it is Memorial Day By Matt Schlichting@MattSchlichting May 30, 2022, 5:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 5/30 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Royals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images Greetings from Progressive Field.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/hOXEWheq6y— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 30, 2022 More From Covering the Corner N&N: Yu Chang traded to Pirates Guardians fall 2-1 despite fine start from McKenzie 5/28 Game Thread - Guardians vs. Tigers Brilliant Bieber, big bats beat Tigers 5/28 Game Thread: Guardians at Tigers N&N - Guardians rained out. Again. Loading comments...
Loading comments...