N&N: Yu Chang traded to Pirates

Happy Memorial Day!

For all who sacrificed . . . Thank You.

Tigers 2, Guardians 1

Triston McKenzie was excellent. The offense was not. With the loss, Cleveland falls to 19-24 and 7.5 games behind Minnesota in the AL Central.

Guardians News

McKenzie almost perfect, still wants more | cleguardians.com

The young right-hander allowed just four hits and one walk, while striking out eight over 7 2⁄ 3 innings.

Pirates acquire Yu Chang | MLB Trade Rumors

From Darragh McDonald:

Unfortunately for Chang, he’s struggled to translate his skills to the major league diamonds thus far, in limited opportunities. Over the past four seasons, he’s gotten into 131 games and hit 10 home runs, producing an overall slash line of .208/.265/.372, 71 wRC+. The 26-year-old was designated for assignment last week, after exhausting his option years and his time with the Guardians. Pittsburgh should be able to give Chang more opportunities to get into a groove than he saw in Cleveland, as they have a number of position players currently on the injured list.

Interesting nugget on Yu Chang: After the All-Star break last year, only Jose Ramirez (.919) had a better OPS than Chang (.857) among Cleveland hitters with at least 100 plate appearances. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) May 29, 2022

Around the League