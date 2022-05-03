Gabriel Arias breaks right hand, will miss several weeks

It’s a jam-packed N&N today, with bad news for Gabriel Arias. Mike Clevenger facing the team that traded him and some Guardians getting major awards. Also, Beer Fest returns. Huzzah!

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians' Gabriel Arias Suffers Hand Fracture - MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians shortstop prospect Gabriel Arias fractured the fifth metacarpal on his right hand during yesterday’s Triple-A contest, tweets GuardsInsider. He is headed for further testing but will likely miss “several weeks” while recovering.

Arias Out Several Weeks With Fractured Right Hand - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More

Guardians top prospect Gabriel Arias lands on the injured list at Columbus

What We Learned About The Cleveland Guardians: May 2 - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More

Amed Rosario and Franmil Reyes continue to struggle and Richie Palacios makes his Major League Baseball debut.

Where will Bobby Bradley, Logan Allen land after DFAs by Guardians? Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at Cleveland's roster moves for the May 2 cut down.

2 Cleveland Guardians take home American League April awards | wkyc.com

Jose Ramirez named AL Player of the Month and Steven Kwan named AL Rookie of the Month.

Cleveland Guardians Beerfest returns to Progressive Field in July | wkyc.com

The inaugural event in 2021 sold out to over 9,000 guests.

Audiologist, Guardians raise awareness about hearing loss

Audiologist partners with Guardians to raise awareness about hearing loss.

TU Baseball Alum Richie Palacios makes MLB debut – The Towerlight

Your occasional reminder that everyone is from somewhere

Around the league