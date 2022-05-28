Guardians rained out. Again.

It’s the weekend. The Guardians must be rained out. And so it goes.

Guardians News

Guardians-Tigers postponed, rescheduled for July 4th | FOX Sports

The game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed due to inclement weather

Amed Rosario settling back into No. 2 spot in Guardians’ lineup - cleveland.com

Rosario batted .295 as the No. 2 hitter in Terry Francona's lineup last season.

What Oscar Gonzalez Brings To The Cleveland Guardians Lineup - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More

Guardians right field prospect Oscar Gonzalez showed off his power in his first big league game and the Detroit Tigers.

Around the League