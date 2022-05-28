Guardians rained out. Again.

It’s the weekend. The Guardians must be rained out. And so it goes.
Guardians News
Guardians-Tigers postponed, rescheduled for July 4th | FOX Sports
The game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed due to inclement weather
Amed Rosario settling back into No. 2 spot in Guardians’ lineup - cleveland.com
Rosario batted .295 as the No. 2 hitter in Terry Francona's lineup last season.
What Oscar Gonzalez Brings To The Cleveland Guardians Lineup - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More
Guardians right field prospect Oscar Gonzalez showed off his power in his first big league game and the Detroit Tigers.
Around the League
- Under-the-radar pitching performers from each team
- Fantasy football dispute alleged reason for Tommy Pham to slap Joc Pederson
- “What’s going on with Shane Bieber?” is a question nobody seems able to answer
- Gabe Kapler to skip national anthem
- Free agent Carlos Martinez tests positive for banned substances, receives 80 game suspension
