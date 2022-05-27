George Valera admires 471 foot home run, has masterful bat flip

Akron RubberDucks 4, New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 26-16

For over a week now, it’s been the George Valera show in Akron. The top Cleveland prospect continued to rake Thursday, going 2-4 with a beautiful two-run home run, which broke a 2-2 tie and helped seal Akron’s victory.

George Valera just hit a ball 472 feet, and even he couldn’t help but admire it.



Akron beats New Hampshire 4-2!

Cantillo threw five scoreless innings in the W.@AkronRubberDuck @Official_CGBI @GV13__ #MiLB #Batflip pic.twitter.com/a9E7XAClzI — Spencer (@_SpencerThomas) May 27, 2022

Chris Roller also went 2-4 with a home run. Brayan Rocchio doubled and walked and Ike Freeman doubled and walked twice. Micah Pries also went 1-3 with a double.

Starting pitcher Joey Cantillo was sensational. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed just one hit over 5.0 scoreless innings of work.

#Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Joey Cantillo with five straight outings for Akron without allowing a run spanning 22.0 innings!



Tonight - 5.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 7SO



Last 5 - 22.0(IP) 10H 0R 0ER 3BB 33SO 0.00 ERA



Season - 33.0(IP) 19H 8R 7ER 14BB 52SO 1.91 ERA@joeyycantillo pic.twitter.com/y1Uc2J5bFp — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 27, 2022

Kyle Marman earned the save with a perfect ninth inning.

Lake County Captains 3, Peoria Chiefs 2

Box Score · Captains improve to 21-20

They were outhit 8-4, but Lake County strung its hits together on Thursday with three runs in the fifth inning. Petey Halpin had an RBI single and Joe Naranjo followed with a two-run triple.

Big 2-run triple tonight for Joe Naranjo (@joenaranjo_) in the Captains game at Peoria. 26 RBI on the season for Naranjo.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/YSNLEyq2gL — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) May 27, 2022

That was all the offense the Captains would need. Mason Hickman bounced back with a strong start, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk in 5.0 innings.

Matt Turner followed with two innings of scoreless relief and Cade Smith closed the game out by striking out three in 1.1 innings to earn the save.

Lynchburg Hillcats 6, Colombia Fireflies 0

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 23-18

Despite scoring six runs, there weren’t many offensive standouts since Lynchburg only had five hits. The Hillcats did more damage by being patient at the plate, drawing seven walks.

Milan Tolentino went 1-3 with a hit by pitch, Isaiah Greene walked twice, Dayan Frias went 1-3 with a double and a walk and Victor Planchart and Luis Durango both went 1-3 with a walk, with Durango also stealing two bases.

Starting pitcher Trenton Denholm tossed 5.0 shutout innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing just one hit. Reny Artiles, Yeury Gervacio and Elvis Jerez combined to finish off the shutout with 4.0 innings of relief out of the bullpen.