We have made moves:

+ Recalled LHP Konnor Pilkington from Triple-A Columbus

+ Recalled OF Richie Palacios from Triple-A Columbus

+ Selected OF Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus

- Placed OF Franmil Reyes on the 10-Day IL

- Designated INF Yu Chang for assignment#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/iJPKpCAXWh