Bats quiet against Astros

Guardians Notes

Cristian Javier dazzles AGAIN! Astros top Guardians 2-1 - The Crawfish Boxes

With a solid performance from the Dominican righty, Houston won the three-game series against Cleveland.

Punchless Guardians offense stymied by Houston’s Christian Javier in 2-1 loss to Astros - cleveland.com

Guardians hitters could not solve the mystery of Christian Javier in a 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

It’s early, but Guardians on a slippery slope when it comes to contention: Paul Hoynes - cleveland.com

The Guardians have been inconsistent over their first 39 games, but they're headed into a part of the schedule where they should be able to put some wins together.

Cal Quantrill records another quality start against Astros

Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill is no stranger to pitching in series finales this season, as he’s posted a quality start four times in that situation, continuing that trend Wednesday night against Houston.

Cleveland Guardians trade OF Daniel Johnson to Mets for cash - cleveland.com

Johnson had three home runs in 17 games for Triple-A Columbus.

Around the League