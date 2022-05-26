Micah Pries misses the cycle by a single in Akron win

Columbus Clippers 4, Buffalo Bisons 5

Box Score · Clippers fall to 27-17

No one on the Clippers had a multi-hit game Wednesday, although Will Benson doubled and walked, Mitchell Tolman tripled and walked and Richard Palacios blasted a three-run home run.

Richie Palacios sneaks this one over the RF wall!! pic.twitter.com/l0ma0zphl6 — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) May 26, 2022

Tyler Freeman also singled and was hit by his ninth pitch. The dude has only played 20 games. He has to have magnet in his pocket or something.

Starting pitcher Adam Scott had an average start, allowing three runs in 4.2 innings while striking out five and walking two. Reliever Tim Herrin gave up the decisive two runs in his inning of work on a pair of walks and two hits to take the loss.

Akron RubberDucks 11, New Hampshire Fisher Cats 8

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 25-16

Akron stayed scorching hot on Wednesday, led by Micah Pries, who missed the cycle by a single. Yep, he doubled, tripled and homered in his four plate appearances.

#Guardians 24yr old (1B) prospect Micah Pries with a 412 foot 2-run HR in the 1st inning tonight for Akron. For Pries it was his 4th HR of the season.@micahpries @AkronRubberDuck #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Zopw79kl5J — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 25, 2022

Pries wasn’t the only Duck with a big game. Brayan Rocchio went 2-4 with a double and a walk, and George Valera went 2-5, Bo Naylor walked three times and Victor Nova went 2-4 with a double.

Starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis had a rough outing, allowing six runs in 4.2 innings, although he did strike out nine batters along the way.

Lake County Captains 5, Peoria Chiefs 1

Box Score · Captains improve to 20-20

Previously the only Guardians affiliate with a losing record, the Lake County Captains got back to .500 with an impressive all-around victory on Wednesday.

Petey Halpin, Raynel Delgado, Michael Amditis and Christian Cairo all had two hits, with Halpin doubling, Amditis doubling and Cairo blasting a home run.

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport allowed just one run on two hits in 5.0 innings while striking out three and walking two. Alaska Abney and Nate Ocker closed out the game with a pair of scoreless innings and the game was called in seven innings due to weather.

Lynchburg Hillcats 1, Colombia Fireflies 2 (F/10)

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 22-18

Offense was hard to come by for Lynchburg on Wednesday, although Isaiah Greene did his best, going 2-4 with a stolen base. The triple led off the ninth inning, leading to him scoring the game-tying run, although the squad was unable to score in the 10th and lost in extra innings.

The lack of offense ruined a tremendous start from Jake Miller, who struck out a career-high 10 batters in 5.0 innings while allowing one run on two hits with one walk. Jack Leftwich added 4.0 innings of stellar scoreless long relief. Trey Benton took the tough-luck loss on his own throwing error without allowing a walk or a hit and striking out two in his one inning of work.