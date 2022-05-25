Guardians place Aaron Civale on injured list

After recording his best outing of the season on Friday, surrendering three hits, one walk, and one unearned over 6.1 innings in a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale is headed to the 10-day injured list with a sore left glute.

Civale exited Friday night’s game in the seventh inning after experiencing a left glute cramp following a play near first base on a ground ball from Jeimer Candelario.

It has not been a great start to the season for Civale. Through seven starts, Civale’s ERA sits at an unsightly 7.84, though his 4.96 FIP isn’t quite as ghastly. He is averaging a career-high 8.71 K/9 but his 2.61 BB/9 and 1.74 HR/9 are also career highs, unfortunately.

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington will take Civale’s place in the rotation and start against the Tigers on Thursday. He was originally scheduled to start Wednesday night for Triple-A Columbus but was pulled from the lineup and will instead make the trip to Detroit.