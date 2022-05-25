Baseball happenings of the past twenty-four hours

Astros 7, Ramirez 2, Guardians 1
- Jose Ramirez fouled off 9 pitches and then hit a home run.
- Zach Plesac, who is not out of options, gave up 7 runs in Houston. The Guardians bullpen gave up zero.
Regarding the sport of baseball
- Jacob deGrom is progressing in distance and could get on a mound this weekend.
- Aroldis Chapman was placed on the IL.
- Some elderly men have started pitching careers recently.
- I think Rachel Balkovec should be commissioner, and Rob Manfred should try managing the “Tampa Tarpons.”
Questions
• If Hammy’s story last night about Framber Valdez was right and curveballs hiss, it should have been easier for hitters to ID them in crowdless 2020?
• When will Rob Manfred ban long plate appearances?
• Does Terry Francona realize Zach Plesac is not Pedro Martinez?
Sports, it was stuck to.
