Triston McKenzie, José Ramírez provide spark to open road trip

Triston McKenzie pitched seven brilliant innings and José Ramírez did what José Ramírez does to get a win for the Guardians.

Cleveland Guardians news

José Ramírez drives in four, Triston McKenzie brilliant again as Guardians get 6-1 win in Houston - cleveland.com

Ramírez added to his league-high RBI total while McKenzie won his third decision in his last four starts.

What We Learned About The Cleveland Guardians: May 23 - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More

What were some of the positives and negatives last week for the Cleveland Guardians?

Guardians vs. Astros - Game Recap - May 23, 2022 - ESPN

Get a recap of the Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros baseball game.

Jose Ramirez is MLB leader with 41 RBIs in another impressive showing

Jose Ramirez is third in the AL with 2.5 fWAR. But what has impressed hitting instructor Valaika the most: his patience.

Around the league