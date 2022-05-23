N&N: Shane Bieber K’s are good sign for Guardians

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Not enough offense. Frustrating game! With the loss, Cleveland falls to 17-20 on the season.

Bieber hopes 10 K’s mean return to form | cleguardians.com

From Anthony Castrovince:

At a certain point in Sunday afternoon’s 4-2 loss to the Tigers, Shane Bieber was sick of falling behind in the count.

“Enough’s enough,” he recalled telling catcher Austin Hedges. “No matter what the philosophy is or the action of the pitch, I need to get ahead of hitters and put us in a better situation to succeed.”

Bieber made an adjustment, and despite the loss at a time when the Guards’ bats aren’t exactly running hot and the defense behind him wasn’t much better, came out with an encouraging outing — seven innings, three runs (two earned) on six hits.

Most notably, the Biebs struck out 10 batters for his first double-digit strikeout total in almost exactly a year (May 27, 2021 at Detroit) and had his highest whiff percentage (46%) of the season. This was actually the sixth consecutive start against the Tigers in which Bieber notched 10 or more K’s — tying the record against Detroit originally set by Nolan Ryan from 1976 to ‘79.