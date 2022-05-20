George Valera homers twice, Hunter Gaddis has best start of his career as Akron romps

Columbus Clippers 2, Iowa Cubs 8

Box Score · Clippers fall to 25-14

Thursday was a struggle for the Clippers, as only one player had a multi-hit game, Jose Fermin, who went 2-4 with a pair of stolen bases. Tyler Freeman doubled and David Fry went 1-3 with a double and a walk. Alex Call also went 1-3 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Adam Scott allowed four runs on eight hits in 5.0 innings while walking one and striking out four. All three relievers who followed allowed at least one run.

Akron RubberDucks 11, Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 21-15

Now that’s more like it. George Valera has been decidedly average for almost a month straight, but he broke out Thursday in a big way, slugging a pair of home runs. Valera finished the day 3-4 with two homers and two walks.

#Guardians 21yr old OF prospect George Valera hits a no doubter for a Grand Slam in the 5th inning for Akron! Its Valera's 2nd HR of the game he now has 5 RBI's through 5 innings.@GV13__ @AkronRubberDuck #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/2obLM3QZLx — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 19, 2022

Daniel Schneemann also had himself a game, going 4-5 with a home run and a triple, missing the cycle by one double. Marcos Gonzalez went 3-5 with two doubles and Bo Naylor went 2-4 with a pair of sacrifice flies.

And don’t forget about the starting pitcher. Hunter Gaddis was flat out dominant. Gaddis allowed just one walk in 6.0 innings, striking out 11 with zero hits. The 6-foot-6 right-hander appears to be coming into his own.

.@CleGuardians prospect Hunter Gaddis was nearly perfect for the @AkronRubberDuck

6 IP

0 H

0 R

1 BB

10 K pic.twitter.com/8pmwYFYbu9 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 20, 2022

Luis Oviedo finished off the game allowing one run in 3.0 innings of work.

Lake County Captains 2, Cedar Rapids Kernals 11

Box Score · Captains fall to 16-19

It was a rough day at the office for Lake County. Raynel Delgado went 1-3 with a double and a walk and Christian Cairo walked and was hit by a pitch as the lone Captains to reach base safely twice. Aaron Bracho also had two RBIs with a single.

Starting pitcher Mason Hickman was tattooed for seven runs in 3.0 innings.

Lynchburg Hillcats 6, Salem Red Sox 4

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 20-15

No single Hillcat had an amazing game on Thursday, but all but one starter had at least one base hit, and even that guy (Isaiah Greene) reached base safely twice with a pair of walks.

Yordys Valdez went 2-5 with a walk, Jake Fox went 2-5 with a stolen base, Jorge Burgos went 1-4 with a walk, Victor Planchart went 2-5 with a triple, Richard Paz went 1-4 with a walk, Skeiling Rodriguez went 1-3 with two walks and Luis Durango went 2-3 with a walk and two stolen bases.

Starting pitcher Jake Miller struggled, allowing four runs in 3.2 innings, but long reliever Jack Leftwich saved the day, earning the win with 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, which gave Lynchburg time to tie the game and then take the lead.