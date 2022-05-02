N&N: Bobby Bradley and Logan Allen designated for assignment

Here’s to a week with more good than bad!
Guardians 7, A’s 3
Cleveland jumped out to a big lead early and held on to complete the sweep of Oakland. With the win, the Guardians improved to 10-12 on the season.
Guardians News
McKenzie’s scoreless start a sign of maturity | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
McKenzie played quite the role in changing that tone, allowing four hits with one walk, one hit batter and seven strikeouts, as he worked into the seventh frame for the first time this year on a season-high 96 pitches. As effortless as the performance sounds on paper, Francona explained that McKenzie worked around some command issues at times.
“He scattered some pitches from time to time, but he always fought himself back and got into the count and got outs,” Francona said. “He didn’t give up much. There were times where he lost the strike zone, but he reeled it back in in a hurry, as opposed to three to four hitters.”
Just this simple observation explains the tremendous growth McKenzie has made in his development in a short span of time.
Guardians DFA Bradley, Allen to trim roster | Cleveland Baseball Insider
The club had to get down to 26 players on the active roster. Bradley was just 2 for 17 this season at the plate.
--Speed Demon Bo Naylor!
#Guardians minor league leaders (SB)— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 2, 2022
Bo Naylor (Akron) 6
Petey Halpin (Lake County) 6
Will Benson (Columbus) 5
Angel Martinez (Lake County) 5
Luis Durango Jr. (Lynchburg) 5
Jake Fox (Lynchburg) 5
Around the League
- OF Willie Calhoun wants to be traded after demotion. He was once a prized prospect for his advanced hitting skills. Hmmmmmm
- Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman off to fantastic start
- WS Champ Atlanta continues to struggle
- MLB stadiums have fought off supply chain issues to make sure we have enough hot dogs
