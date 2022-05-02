Jhonkensy Noel homers again for Lake County, Mitchell Tolman walks it off for Columbus

Columbus Clippers 8, Louisville Bats 7

Box Score · Clippers improve to 16-8

Louisville tied the game at 7 in the top of the ninth, but journeyman Mitchell Tolman, who has been sensational this year for Columbus, played the hero with a walk-off opposite-field solo shot.

What a day for @CLBClippers Mitchell Tolman (@MitchellTolman) who went 3/5 on the day vs Louisville including this walk-off HR giving Columbus an 8-7 victory! 2 HR's & 12 RBI's on the season for Tolman.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/3HtPibW8tJ — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) May 1, 2022

All in all, Tolman had a monster game, going 3-5 with said blast.

Other offensive contributors were Will Benson, who went 1-3 with a double, a walk and a hit by pitch; Oscar Gonzalez, who went 2-5; David Fry, who went 2-3 with a walk; Gavin Collins, who went 3-3 with a sacrifice fly; and Chris Roller, who went 1-2 with two walks.

Also of note, Gabriel Arias left the game early. No details yet, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

Starting pitcher Adam Scott was knocked around for three runs (one earned) with three walks, two hits and four strikeouts. Every member of the bullpen allowed at least one hit but Alex Young, Ben Krauth and Nick Mikolajchak each threw an inning without allowing an earned run.

Akron RubberDucks 4, Altoona Curve 1

Box Score · RubberDucks float to 11-10

With the game tied 1-1, Jose Tena made the biggest difference, blasting a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the RubberDucks the lead for good.

Jose Tena smacked his 1st HR of the season today for the @AkronRubberDuck vs Altoona. Tena now has 7 RBI's on the season.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/tw1uboMlfP — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) May 1, 2022

Daniel Schneemann also homered, going 2-4. Brayan Rocchio and George Valera also went 2-4 and both were caught stealing. Julian Escobedo doubled.

Starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis was sensational, allowing one run (zero earned) on four hits in 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

#Guardians 24yr old RHP prospect Hunter Gaddis struck out 7 over 5.0 innings allowing just 1 unearned run for Akron. Gaddis 2nd straight strong outing.



Line - 5.0(IP) 4H 1R 0ER 0BB 7SO



Last two - 10.0(IP) 10H 2R 1ER 0BB 14SO 0.90 ERA@hgaddis22 @AkronRubberDuck #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/fNu17wmMej — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 1, 2022

Joey Cantillo played piggyback brilliantly, finishing the game off with 4.0 shutout innings of three-hit ball with four strikeouts and two walks to earn the win.

Lake County Captains 4, Lansing Lugnuts 3

Box Score · Captains improve to 10-11

Death, taxes and Jhonkensy Noel blasting another home run. The powerful slugger has been on fire lately and he kept that up Saturday, hammering his sixth homer of the season.

Jhonkensy Noel (@JhonkensyNoel) went deep today for the @LCCaptains vs Lansing. That's 6 HR's on the season for Noel and 5 in his last 8 games.#FutureGuardians



@tNichols80 (Tom Nichols) pic.twitter.com/zs1yz1lv21 — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) May 1, 2022

Top outfield prospect Petey Halpin also went yard, hitting his first of the year.

Joe Naranjo continued his strong early start, going 2-4 with a double while Korey Holland tripled.

Starting pitcher Tommy Mace had an unusual line, allowing just one run on three hits in 5.0 innings with no walks. He also didn’t strike anyone out.

Mace’s piggyback partner Hunter Stanley made up for it by whiffing six batters in 4.0 innings of relief, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk.

Lynchburg Hillcats 0, Salem Red Sox 2

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 11-9

Lynchburg’s bats were silenced on Sunday, managing just two hits against Salem, although Milan Tolentino continues to show his ability to reach base safely, going 1-2 with a walk to keep his season OPS over 1.000.

Starting pitcher Franco Aleman allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 4.0 innings. His piggyback partner Reid Johnston was sensational, tossing 4.0 scoreless frames with five strikeouts and a pair of walks while allowing four hits.