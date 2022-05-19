Terry Francona is back and as old school as ever

Yesterday’s rainout is today’s makeup game at 1:10 p.m.

Terry Francona is back and doesn’t think there is a place for computer umpires.

Guardians Notes

Steady rain and a wet forecast postponed Wednesday night's series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, but with an off day scheduled for both, the contest will be made up on Thursday.

Foco has released 19 Memorial Day-themed bobbleheads for Major League Baseball teams and several colleges.

Terry Francona returns to managing Cleveland Guardians following bout with COVID-19

Guardians manager Terry Francona has cleared MLB's health and safety protocols and returned to the team after missing four games with COVID-19.

Jim Ingraham: The Guardians have an unexpected problem: Pitching | Medina Gazette

Remember during the offseason when everyone in Cleveland was obsessing over the fact that the Guardians refused to acquire a hitter or two to bolster what in 2021 was one of the most anemic lineups in the American League?

