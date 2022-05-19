 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Terry Francona is back and as old school as ever

News and Notes for Thursday, May 19, 2022

By woodsmeister
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cincinnati Reds v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Yesterday’s rainout is today’s makeup game at 1:10 p.m.

Terry Francona is back and doesn’t think there is a place for computer umpires.

Guardians Notes

Guardians game postponed.to this afternoon
The Cleveland Guardians have postponed today’s scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Series finale between Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians postponed, moved to Thursday
Steady rain and a wet forecast postponed Wednesday night's series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, but with an off day scheduled for both, the contest will be made up on Thursday.

Memorial Day-themed bobbleheads released for MLB teams, colleges - cleveland.com
Foco has released 19 Memorial Day-themed bobbleheads for Major League Baseball teams and several colleges.

Terry Francona returns to managing Cleveland Guardians following bout with COVID-19
Guardians manager Terry Francona has cleared MLB's health and safety protocols and returned to the team after missing four games with COVID-19.

Jim Ingraham: The Guardians have an unexpected problem: Pitching | Medina Gazette
Remember during the offseason when everyone in Cleveland was obsessing over the fact that the Guardians refused to acquire a hitter or two to bolster what in 2021 was one of the most anemic lineups in the American League?

Around the League

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...