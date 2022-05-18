N&N: Guardians hand Reds their first 1-run win of the season

The Very Bad
- Cleveland hosted the laughingstock Reds last night. The 9-win Reds. The owner-not-even-trying Reds. And Cleveland lost. By a score of 5-4. To a team that had won 0 one-run games this season.
- The Reds hit into 5 double plays, and won. Days after giving up 0 hits, and losing.
The Good, If True
- Jacob deGrom is “doing extremely well” according to the Mets. He “remains at least a month away from a return.”
- “Terry Francona, the rest of the coaching staff and Josh Naylor are all feeling better.” Hitting coach Chris Valaika returned last night.
The Logical
- Logan Allen was already DFA’d by the Orioles.
- The Dodgers hadn’t played a home doubleheader since the ‘90s, but had to yesterday because of the lockout. They won both games.
The Unfortunate
- Salvador Perez was placed on 10-day IL.
- Jake Odorizzi was placed on the 15-day IL.
The Yikes
- Matt Harvey was suspended 60 games without pay for drug distribution.
- JC Mejia was suspended 80 games for PED use.
