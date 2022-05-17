Guardians trade for Yohan Ramirez

Yesterday the Guardians had a scheduled off-day at home before beginning the last skirmish in thee Battle of Ohio., a two-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. After two games with Cincinnati, the Guardians head for Baltimore.

The Guardians also traded for some bullpen help, receiving right-handed reliever, Yohan Ramirez for cash or a player to be named later. In addition, James Karinchak was moved to the 60-day Injured List to make room for Ramirez on the 40-manroster

The Battle of Ohio continues as Cleveland hosts Cincinnati in a two-game series at Progressive Field.

The Guardians acquired reliever Yohan Ramirez from Seattle for cash or a player to be named. They then optioned him to Class AAA Columbus.

The Guardians were challenged by COVID and the opposition on their last trip, but it won't be the last test they face this year.

Through the first six weeks, there has been a lot to like. There have also been trends and storylines that have Guardians fans grumbling.

