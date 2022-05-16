N&N: Andres Gimenez keeps hitting

Here’s to a week with more good than bad!

Twins 3, Guardians 1

Sunday’s game featured two young starters with tons of potential and both pitched well. Our guy, Triston McKenzie, allowed just three hits over seven innings of work. Two of those hits were homers though. Their guy, Joe Ryan, was even better, giving up just one run. That likely won’t be those right-handers last AL Central showdown.

With the loss, Cleveland falls to 16-17 on the season. Cue our featured comment!

Guardians News

From Paul Hoynes:

It has been a good trip for Gimenez. On Monday, in a 12-9 come-from-behind win over Chicago, Gimenez started a six-run rally in the ninth with a home run. He added an RBI double in the 10th before Josh Naylor won it in the 11th with a three-run homer. On Friday night, the Guardians lost to the Twins, 12-8, but at one point trailed, 11-2. Gimenez’s two-run homer in the ninth put a scare into Minnesota. Gimenez went into Sunday’s game hitting .326 (29-for-89) with five doubles, two triples, four homers and 20 RBI. He has eight extra base hits and 14 RBI in his last 14 games. “He’s got big hits, clutch hits a couple times on this road trip,” said acting manager Carl Willis. “All these guys have put up good at-bats against tough pitching. That’s what it takes to keep a line moving.”

It certainly wasn’t a boring week.

—Fun Fact: Billy Hamilton stole 155 bases in just 132 games during the 2011 minor league season. These guys have a ways to go.

#Guardians minor league leaders (SB)



Will Benson (Columbus) 8

Bo Naylor (Akron) 7

Petey Halpin (Lake County) 7

Luis Durango Jr. (Lynchburg) 6

Four players tied w/ 5 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 16, 2022

