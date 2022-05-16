Tyler Freeman hits first homer of 2022 at the perfect time

Columbus Clippers 5, St. Paul Saints 3 (G1)

Columbus Clippers 5, St. Paul Saints 4 F/8 (G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Clippers improve to 24-12

In game one, Will Benson blasted off for a two-run shot in the third inning and the team managed to squeeze the rest of its hits in the fourth inning to score three additional runs.

His name is Willie… Willie Benson pic.twitter.com/ItsDRJXaqd — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) May 15, 2022

Mitchell Tolman also had himself a game, going 3-3 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington was effective, allowing one run on five hits in 4.0 innings while striking out three and walking one.

In game two, Columbus trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs. Sounds like a perfect time for Tyler Freeman to lift off for his first home run of the season, an absolute bomb to deep right center.

Tyler Freeman picked a perfect time for his first @TripleABaseball home run! His solo blast in the bottom of the seventh tied the game and we’re heading to extras at Huntington Park!! pic.twitter.com/pwBu6p7lIn — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) May 15, 2022

Freeman finished the game 2-3 with a walk and a stolen base. He definitely appears to be heating up at the dish.

Oscar Gonzalez wasted no time in the bottom of the eighth inning, bringing across the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly. Gonzalez had three RBIs in the game.

Starting pitcher Tanner Tully allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Nick Mikolachjak pitched a scoreless seventh inning and Alex Young pitched held St. Paul in check in the top of the eighth inning to earn the win.

Akron RubberDucks 0, Erie SeaWolves 9 (G1)

Akron RubberDucks 3, Erie SeaWolves 2 (G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · RubberDucks move to 18-15

Akron was straight up obliterated in game one, managing just one hit while allowing 13. Will Brennan had the lone hit, his 10th double of the season.

Starting pitcher Logan Allen had a crazy line. He struck out two batters per inning, whiffing 10 and walking zero in his 5.0 frames, but he also was tattooed for 10 hits, including three home runs, accounting for seven runs.

In game two, former top Cleveland prospect Luis Oviedo returned to the mound with two scoreless innings to kick off a bullpen game. Oviedo has been effective since returning to the organization, having not allowed a run in his 7.1 innings of work.

Eric Rodriguez had the lone multi-hit game for Akron in game two, going 2-3. Victor Nova doubled, Chris Roller doubled and walked and George Valera walked twice and scored a pair of runs.

Lake County Captains 9, Great Lakes Loons 10

Box Score · Captains fall to 14-18

Have yourself a game, Jhonkensy Noel.

The top slugger in Cleveland’s system went off on Sunday, going 4-5 with two home runs and a double. He even stole a base. Unfortunately, it was a home game so that means there’s no video of any of his majestic blasts.

The Rodriguezes also had impressive offensive games. Gabriel Rodriguez went 2-3 with a home run, a double and a walk. Johnathan Rodriguez went 2-4 with a home run.

Starting pitcher Tommy Mace was obliterated, allowing five runs on six hits in 2.1 innings. He didn’t strike out or walk anyone. Lenny Torres came in for long relief and he didn’t fare much better, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits in 3.0 innings, also striking out and walking three batters apiece.

Lynchburg Hillcats 2, Down East Wood Ducks 11

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 17-15

It was not a good day for Florida pitchers drafted by Cleveland last year. After Mace struggled for Lake County, Franco Aleman had an even worse outing for Lynchburg, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 1.2 innings, striking out two, walking one and hitting a batter with a pitch.

The lone bright spot for pitching was Reid Johnston, who tossed 4.0 scoreless innings of relief.

Will Bartlett went 2-3 with a pair of doubles and a walk to lead the Hillcats offensively. Yordys Valdez also went 2-3 with a double and a walk.