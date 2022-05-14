Organization retains bird superiority

Columbus Clippers 11, St. Paul Saints 7

Box Score · Clippers improve to 22-12

Columbus scored seven in the first and second. St. Paul scored seven in the third. Columbus took a deep breath and then blew St. Paul away with two runs each in the seventh and eighth to put this one to bed.

Will Benson, David Fry, and Mitch Tolman led the charge with three hits apiece. Fry is threatening to make the Top 5 Players list on Around the Corner next week. For the month of May he is currently slashing .393/.414/.750, which is ludicrous.

Adam Scott started and gave up seven runs on four hits and three walks. The bullpen swooped in and carried the rest of the game without allowing a run.

Robert Broom in particular stands out for me. He’s struggled to adjust to Triple-A so far (by the numbers, anyway) and a scoreless inning plus from him is a nice sign. He has been dominant at every other level.

Akron RubberDucks 5, Erie SeaWolves 3

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 17-14

QUACK. RubberDucks are the superior bird and I know they didn’t play another bird team but the affiliates to follow did. I just want to stake the claim now before we make fun of other waterfowl.

Seriously though — what’s with all the ducks?

Anyway

Akron blasted Erie in the middle innings and now controls all of Western PA. Hunter Gaddis led the initial assault on the walls of Erie by kayaking through the canal entrance in disguise. Micah Pries jumped out of the back of the kayak and proceeded to swat two hits and earn an RBI. Bo Naylor joined in on the fun with two runs, a hit, a walk, and RBI, and a 29-3 KDR or something.

President Biden is monitoring the situation closely as it is unprecedented for a minor league baseball team to annex land.

Lake County Captains 4, Great Lakes Loons 3

Box Score · Captains improve to 14-16

Walk-offs are....

(sigh)

WALK-OFFS ARE FOR THE BIRDS.

Lake County won in the bottom of the ninth thanks to some very minor league baseball. Michael Amditis walked. Jhonkensy Noel struck out, but a wild pitch advanced Amditis to second during Joe Naranjo’s subsequent four-pitch walk.

Angel Martinez took the first pitch back up the middle to drive in Amditis and win the game.

Suck it, Loons.

Lynchburg Hillcats 6, Down East Wood Ducks 4

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 16-14

Jake Miller and Jack Leftwich each tossed four innings for Lynchburg, combining to allow four runs on six hits. Miller allowed two home runs while striking out two; Leftwich struck out eight but paid for his two walks.

Davis Sharpe absolutely, completely, totally blew it on May 8th by allowing a run. Devastating. Heartbreaking. He has allowed two this season.

He did not allow another in two perfect innings last night. The 13th-round pick out of Clemson continues to work multiple innings without walking anyone or allowing many hits while striking guys out.

Meanwhile, Jake Fox played CF and 3B while walking twice. He also hit his first professional home run!

