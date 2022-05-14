Minnesota scores 9 in the fifth inning to put the game away early

Guardians 8 - Twins 12

The Guardians are learning that you can come back from ten runs down or more only so often. It is not the next market inefficiency. The Guardians gave up 9 runs in the fifth and the Twins went into cruise control.

Guardians News and Notes

Cleveland Guardians can’t rebound from 9-run fifth inning in 12-8 loss to Twins - cleveland.com

Carl Willis' managerial debut hits a sour note as Twins victimize Aaron Civale and Bryan Shaw.

Isn't it grand? Bats come alive, Twins topple Cleveland to open series - StarTribune.com

Royce Lewis' first career home run was a big one, capping a nine-run inning and earning him a standing ovation at Target Field.

Cleveland Guardians add Josh Naylor to COVID IL; announce coaching changes following outbreak - cleveland.com

The Guardians activated infielders Yu Chang from the COVID injured list and recalled outfielder Richie Palacios to replace Josh Naylor on the roster.

Cleveland Guardians Josh Naylor To COVID-19, Roster Update News - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has been placed on the COVID-19 IL and is in MLB Health and Safety Protocols

Around the League