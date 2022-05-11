Tanner Bibee strikes out 10 in Lake County loss

Columbus Clippers 7, St. Paul Saints 6

Box Score · Clippers improve to 19-12

Perhaps taking a cue from their big-league counterparts, the Columbus Clippers won in dramatic, walk-off fashion last night over the St. Paul Saints.

Alex Call played the hero in this one, hitting a two-out double to seal the win in the bottom of the 12th inning. Call also plated the tying run in the bottom of the ninth with a sacrifice fly. Not as flashy as two home runs and eight RBI in two innings, but it still works.

CLIPPERS WIN!!! ⚾️



After 12 innings, the Columbus Clippers hit a walkoff RBI to defeat St. Paul Saints 7-6! What a game!!!

Tyler Freeman extended his hitting streak to seven games with his first multi-hit game of the season. He went 2-4 with a pair of doubles and two strikeouts. He wasn’t the only batter with multiple extra-base hits either, as Anthony Alford added two home runs in the win.

On the mound, Tanner Tully turned in another solid start with 7.0 innings of work and three earned runs off of eight hits. He struck out four and walked none.

Akron RubberDucks 2, Erie SeaWolves 0

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 15-13

Xzavion Curry’s 6.0 scoreless innings in last night’s RubberDucks win extended an impressive stretch for Akron starters:

With @xzavioncurry1 6 scoreless IP Tuesday, @AkronRubberDuck starters in the last 10 games:



50.1 IP, 5 ER, 0.89 ERA

He struck out five in the winning effort and allowed just two hits and two walks.

Collectively the ‘Ducks drew nine walks, including three from Bo Naylor. George Valera also drew a pair of walks and 1-2 with a single.

Lake County Captains 1, Great Lakes Loons 4

Box Score · Captains fall to 12-15

The Lake County Captains weren’t so lucky to receive some late-inning heroics and were instead on the losing end of it. Raynel Delgado’s fifth-inning solo home run tied the game at 1-1, but that would be the Captains’ only scoring of the game while the Great Lakes Loons would go on to hit three more home runs en route to a 4-1 win.

Don’t let that distract you from the fact that Tanner Bibee struck out 10 batters in the loss, however. Those 10 K’s are a new career-high for the 23-year-old righty; he has 18 strikeouts over his last two starts.

Unfortunately, the Captains offense swung and missed a lot too, 12 times as a team. Angel Martinez and Jhonkensy Noel each whiffed three times in hitless efforts.

Lynchburg Hillcats 6, Down East Wood Ducks 7

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 13-14

Fireworks flew late between the Lynchburg Hillcats and Down East Wood Ducks as the two scored seven combined runs in the eighth inning. Unfortunately, it was the Hillcats who came out on the losing end of a walk-off in the ninth.

Dayan Frias and Isaiah Greene led the Hillcats with two hits apiece, and Victor Planchart hit his fourth double of the season.