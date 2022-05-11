Reid Detmers no-hits the Tampa Bay Rays

Strange week for baseball. Tuesday managed to be as wild as Monday.

Reid Detmers entered Tuesday with 2 MLB victories. He exited Tuesday with 1 no-hitter pitched.

He’d never thrown more than 97 pitches in a game, but was allowed to reach 108 in this one. He walked one, and one batter reached when the first baseman couldn’t squeeze a baseball (sound familiar, Guardians fans?). A complete game! In this economy? But wait, there’s more!!...

Anthony Rendon entered Tuesday with 0 left-handed ABs. He exited Tuesday with 1 left-handed home run. Off of a position player!

Scattered sentences