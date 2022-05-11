Reid Detmers no-hits the Tampa Bay Rays

Strange week for baseball. Tuesday managed to be as wild as Monday.
Reid Detmers entered Tuesday with 2 MLB victories. He exited Tuesday with 1 no-hitter pitched.
He’d never thrown more than 97 pitches in a game, but was allowed to reach 108 in this one. He walked one, and one batter reached when the first baseman couldn’t squeeze a baseball (sound familiar, Guardians fans?). A complete game! In this economy? But wait, there’s more!!...
Anthony Rendon entered Tuesday with 0 left-handed ABs. He exited Tuesday with 1 left-handed home run. Off of a position player!
Scattered sentences
- Enyel De Los Santos has finally been officially added to the Guardians roster. This ends a confusing series of transactions that you had to be an MLB FO exec to understand.
- On the field for the Guardians last night, Josh Naylor stayed hot with the bat and cold with the glove. Gage Will wrote about his acquisition.
- In the dugout, Terry Francona continued to wonder what would happen if his starting pitcher went 4 times through an order. And maybe noticed that the evidence he was collecting wasn’t great?
- LGFT JC Mejia has been called up by the Brewers.
- Tim Anderson’s suspension is now just a fine.
- Paul Dejong is now a minor leaguer.
- Carlos Correa was placed on the 10-day with a finger injury.
- Chris Paddack is also injured and was placed on the 15-day with elbow inflammation. Not the words you want to hear.
