Guardians 12 - White Sox 9 (11 innings)

Somewhere during the 9th inning a baseball must have started looking like a beach ball for Josh Naylor. Or the stars aligned in a new and amazing way. Or he pulled Excalibat from the stone and we should now call him Arthur II. But maybe - just maybe - the floodgates are opening and the scapegoat has been led out into the desert, from which never to return (Oh yes, I’m going there, stay with me now) This team could be the Team of Destiny we have been waiting for, some of us for decades.

Team 0f Destiny?

Heck yes. Team of Destiny. Led by Jose Ramirez, Jason Naylor, Franmil Reyes and a gang of rookies and misfits who believe they can win any game they start.

Any. Game. They Start.

At least for now.

