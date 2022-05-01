McKenzie shines as Guardians complete sweep so we’re throwing a dang party

Every so often we throw up a panic thread here at Covering the Corner. It is a time-honored tradition to blow off some steam during dire times.

I want to flip the script and have an exaltation thread. Screw it. The team just got swept on the first two legs of a road trip and then finished it up by sweeping their last opponent, The Athletics of Oakland, For Now. There has been a single series so far this season that was not a sweep, one way or the other.

At some point, the Guardians will find a level of consistency between the two extremes. In the meantime...

What is something cool and nice about this team that you’d like to scream?

I’m going for, like, stuff you’d yell at a stranger out of a car window if you just knew that their life depended on neat baseball trivia. There are certain infamous reddit usernames from a time before time that — while enjoyable in their own strange manner — would perhaps not hit the family-friendly tone for which we, uh, strive.

I do wonder if they ever met ‘los, though.

for me:

FRANMIL REYES SNAPPED A SLUMP TODAY AND WILL RESUME MURDERING BASEBALLS SOON, I BELIEVE!