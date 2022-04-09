Opening Day washed out for Lynchburg, Lake County

Columbus Clippers 4, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 3

Box Score · Clippers fall to 1-3

Daniel Johnson cranked a 2-run home run and Gabriel Arias drove in the game-winning run in the ninth to give the Clippers their first win of the season.

Gabriel Arias gives the #ClipShow the lead in the ninth! pic.twitter.com/n3VU6RvKjl — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 9, 2022

Adam Scott twirled three-and-a-third while allowing two runs before handing off duties to Brett Daniels. He delivered two-and-two-thirds scoreless before the bullpen ticked off the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings with only a run allowed.

Akron RubberDucks 0, Binghampton Rumble Ponies 2

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 0-1

The RubberDucks were held to two hits provided by Daniel Schneeman and Jose Tena. No word on whether or not the players have demanded a refund on the energy expended.

Logan Allen the Greater pitched four-and-a-third innings, allowing four hits, two runs, and one bomb. He walked two but most importantly struck out nine batters. Nice.

Lynchburg’s game was suspended with a 1-0 score in Salem’s favor during the top of the second inning, to be completed today. Lake County’s game was postponed with a makeup scheduled for today, as well.