Drummer John Adams to miss second straight opening day in the bleachers

Baseball details
Yesterday - Scheduled off day
Today - Guardians at Royals 4:10 EDT
News
Beloved Cleveland drummer John Adams to miss Guardians Home Opener
Anyone who has been to a Cleveland Guardians game over the last five decades is probably familiar with the deep, rhythmic drumming that can be heard from the outfield and the man behind it — John Adams.
Guardians home opener Good Friday: Faithful asked to avoid meat | wkyc.com
Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is reminding faithful members to refrain from eating meat on Good Friday, which means no hot dogs for Cleveland Guardians home opener.
Blue Jays trade for Bradley Zimmer
The Blue Jays made a trade late Thursday, acquiring outfielder Bradley Zimmer from the Guardians for reliever Anthony Castro. Zimmer adds to Toronto’s outfield depth ahead of the club's Opening Day game on Friday, bringing another left-handed bat into the organization as the Blue Jays work to balance
Bradley Zimmer never quite rediscovered his early success in Cleveland: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at why the Guardians traded away the once-promising outfield prospect.
Meisel: The 10 Cleveland Guardians players I’m most looking forward to watching in 2022 – The Athletic
From rookies to perennial All-Stars, these are the 10 Cleveland players who are most worth watching in 2022.
Around the League
- Mats, Nationhals benches clear after Lindor beaning
- Interview of parents of Jeremy Pena interrupted by Pena homer on the field
- Yu threw 6.0 hitless innings, but Manaea threw 7.0 for win
- Ke’Bryan Hayes receives record-breaking 8 year/$70 million by (wait for it . . . . . the Pirates)
- He’s on a Boat
