Drummer John Adams to miss second straight opening day in the bleachers

Baseball details

Yesterday - Scheduled off day

Today - Guardians at Royals 4:10 EDT

News

Beloved Cleveland drummer John Adams to miss Guardians Home Opener

Anyone who has been to a Cleveland Guardians game over the last five decades is probably familiar with the deep, rhythmic drumming that can be heard from the outfield and the man behind it — John Adams.

Guardians home opener Good Friday: Faithful asked to avoid meat | wkyc.com

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is reminding faithful members to refrain from eating meat on Good Friday, which means no hot dogs for Cleveland Guardians home opener.

Blue Jays trade for Bradley Zimmer

The Blue Jays made a trade late Thursday, acquiring outfielder Bradley Zimmer from the Guardians for reliever Anthony Castro. Zimmer adds to Toronto’s outfield depth ahead of the club's Opening Day game on Friday, bringing another left-handed bat into the organization as the Blue Jays work to balance

Bradley Zimmer never quite rediscovered his early success in Cleveland: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at why the Guardians traded away the once-promising outfield prospect.

Meisel: The 10 Cleveland Guardians players I’m most looking forward to watching in 2022 – The Athletic

From rookies to perennial All-Stars, these are the 10 Cleveland players who are most worth watching in 2022.

Around the League