Clippers drop second straight game to Lehigh Valley

Columbus Clippers 1, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6

There wasn’t much to celebrate offensively for this game as the Clippers collected just two hits in the entire game.

The first hit was a first-pitch single from Gabriel Arias, who promptly stole second base. A rehabbing Josh Naylor walked, then Arias scored on a fielding error to put Columbus up 1-0 in the first inning.

That was it.

Richard Palacios added a double later in the game and Naylor walked again to account for pretty much every baserunner.

On the pitching side of the equation, Tobias Battenfield made his 2022 debut with mixed results. He danced into and out of trouble before giving up three runs in the third inning. His final line was 4.2 innings pitched, three runs allowed on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Ben Krauth was solid with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. Nate Ocker also struggled, walking three batters in just 0.1 innings, two of whom came around to score.

Of note, Columbus was still without outfielders Will Benson and Oscar Gonzalez, who were returning from Spring Training. Tyler Freeman and Nolan Jones also have opened the season on the IL.

The Clippers will look to pick up their first win today.