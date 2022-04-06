Covering the Corner correctly predicts the 2022 season

Look, you don’t have to believe me — please don’t look it up — but every prediction the Covering the Corner staff has made has been completely accurate. That’s just how it works.
With another year of baseball finally upon us, we turn our predictive powers to the results of the 2022 baseballing campaign in which the mighty Guardians of Cleveland will battle the forces of evil with the equivalent of a pool noddle in one hand and a rocket launcher in the other. It’s an odd plan, but they’re going forward and so are we.
So, without further adieu, here’s how we see things panning out this year:
Cleveland Guardians predictions
|Name
|Record
|MVP
|Rookie of the Year
|Breakout Player
|Key Acquisition
|Name
|Record
|MVP
|Rookie of the Year
|Breakout Player
|Key Acquisition
|Blake Ruane
|82-80
|José Ramírez
|Steven Kwan
|Andres Gimenez
|None
|Brian Hemminger
|80-82
|José Ramírez
|Steven Kwan
|Andres Gimenez
|None
|Chris D. Davies
|79-83
|José Ramírez
|Gabriel Arias
|Owen Miller
|Chad Green
|Jason Philipps
|78-84
|José Ramírez
|Steven Kwan
|Josh Naylor
|None
|Matt Lyons
|87-75
|José Ramírez
|Steven Kwan
|Bobby Bradley
|Brayan Reynolds
|Matt Schlichting
|84-78
|Shane Bieber
|Steven Kwan
|Steven Kwan
|None
|westbrook
|77-85
|Emmanuel Clase
|Steven Kwan
|Triston McKenzie
|Luke Maile
|woodsmeister
|83-79
|Shane Bieber
|Steven Kwan
|Josh Naylor
|Michael Conforto
AL predictions
|Name
|AL East
|AL Central
|AL West
|AL Wild Card
|AL Wild Card
|AL Wild Card
|AL MVP
|AL Cy Young
|AL ROY
|Name
|AL East
|AL Central
|AL West
|AL Wild Card
|AL Wild Card
|AL Wild Card
|AL MVP
|AL Cy Young
|AL ROY
|Blake Ruane
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Astros
|Red Sox
|Tigers
|Yankees
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|Spencer Torkleson
|Brian Hemminger
|Red Sox
|White Sox
|Angels
|Rays
|Blue Jays
|Yankees
|José Ramírez
|Lucas Giolito
|Steven Kwan
|Chris D. Davies
|Yankees
|White Sox
|Mariners
|Blue Jays
|Twins
|Astros
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|John Means
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Jason Philipps
|Yankees
|White Sox
|Astros
|Red Sox
|Blue Jays
|Rays
|Mike Trout
|Lucas Giolito
|Steven Kwan
|Matt Lyons
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Mariners
|Astros
|Guardians
|Yankees
|Mike Trout
|Gerrit Cole
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Matt Schlichting
|Rays
|White Sox
|Mariners
|Red Sox
|Yankees
|Blue Jays
|Randy Arozarena
|Zack Greinke
|Steven Kwan
|westbrook
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Astros
|Angels
|Rays
|Yankees
|Mike Trout
|Kevin Gausman
|Julio Rodriguez
|woodsmeister
|Rays
|Tigers
|Astros
|Yankees
|White Sox
|Blue Jays
|José Ramírez
|Shohei Ohtani
|Steven Kwan
NL predictions
|Name
|NL East
|NL Central
|NL West
|NL Wild Card
|NL Wild Card
|NL Wild Card
|NL MVP
|NL Cy Young
|NL ROY
|Name
|NL East
|NL Central
|NL West
|NL Wild Card
|NL Wild Card
|NL Wild Card
|NL MVP
|NL Cy Young
|NL ROY
|Blake Ruane
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Giants
|Cubs
|Mets
|Juan Soto
|Corbin Burnes
|Oneil Cruz
|Brian Hemminger
|Mets
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Braves
|Giants
|Juan Soto
|Walker Buehler
|Chris D. Davies
|Braves
|Brewers
|Giants
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Cardinals
|Juan Soto
|Walker Buehler
|Hunter Greene
|Jason Philipps
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Mets
|Padres
|Giants
|Trea Turner
|Max Fried
|Seiya Suzuki
|Matt Lyons
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Cardinals
|Padres
|Giants
|Juan Soto
|Walker Buehler
|Oneil Cruz
|Matt Schlichting
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Giants
|Cardinals
|Mike Trout
|Walker Buehler
|Aaron Ashby
|westbrook
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Mets
|Marlins
|Juan Soto
|Zack Wheeler
|Seiya Suzuki
|woodsmeister
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Giants
|Phillies
|Cardinals
|Freddie Freeman
|Max Scherzer
|Seiya Suzuki
World Series predictions
|Name
|AL Pennant
|NL Pennant
|World Series Winner
|Name
|AL Pennant
|NL Pennant
|World Series Winner
|Blake Ruane
|Blue Jays
|Brewers
|Blue Jays
|Brian Hemminger
|Red Sox
|Dodgers
|Dodgers
|Chris D. Davies
|Blue Jays
|Dodgers
|Dodgers
|Jason Phillips
|Blue Jays
|Braves
|Braves
|Matt Lyons
|Yankees
|Dodgers
|Dodgers
|Matt Schlichting
|Yankees
|Brewers
|Yankees
|westbrook
|Blue Jays
|Dodgers
|Dodgers
|woodsmeister
|Rays
|Dodgers
|Rays
Your turn! Copy and paste the template below to put your own predictions in the comments.
Guardians record:
Team MVP:
Rookie of the Year:
Breakout Player:
Key Acquisition:
AL East:
AL Central:
AL West:
AL Wild Card:
AL Wild Card:
AL Wild Card:
AL MVP:
AL Cy Young:
AL Rookie of the Year:
NL East:
NL Central:
NL West:
NL Wild Card:
NL Wild Card:
NL Wild Card:
NL MVP:
NL Cy Young:
NL Rookie of the Year:
AL Pennant:
NL Pennant:
World Series Winner:
