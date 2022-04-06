Covering the Corner correctly predicts the 2022 season

Look, you don’t have to believe me — please don’t look it up — but every prediction the Covering the Corner staff has made has been completely accurate. That’s just how it works.

With another year of baseball finally upon us, we turn our predictive powers to the results of the 2022 baseballing campaign in which the mighty Guardians of Cleveland will battle the forces of evil with the equivalent of a pool noddle in one hand and a rocket launcher in the other. It’s an odd plan, but they’re going forward and so are we.

So, without further adieu, here’s how we see things panning out this year:

Cleveland Guardians predictions Name Record MVP Rookie of the Year Breakout Player Key Acquisition Name Record MVP Rookie of the Year Breakout Player Key Acquisition Blake Ruane 82-80 José Ramírez Steven Kwan Andres Gimenez None Brian Hemminger 80-82 José Ramírez Steven Kwan Andres Gimenez None Chris D. Davies 79-83 José Ramírez Gabriel Arias Owen Miller Chad Green Jason Philipps 78-84 José Ramírez Steven Kwan Josh Naylor None Matt Lyons 87-75 José Ramírez Steven Kwan Bobby Bradley Brayan Reynolds Matt Schlichting 84-78 Shane Bieber Steven Kwan Steven Kwan None westbrook 77-85 Emmanuel Clase Steven Kwan Triston McKenzie Luke Maile woodsmeister 83-79 Shane Bieber Steven Kwan Josh Naylor Michael Conforto

AL predictions Name AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL MVP AL Cy Young AL ROY Name AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL MVP AL Cy Young AL ROY Blake Ruane Blue Jays White Sox Astros Red Sox Tigers Yankees Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Lucas Giolito Spencer Torkleson Brian Hemminger Red Sox White Sox Angels Rays Blue Jays Yankees José Ramírez Lucas Giolito Steven Kwan Chris D. Davies Yankees White Sox Mariners Blue Jays Twins Astros Vladimir Guerrero Jr. John Means Bobby Witt Jr. Jason Philipps Yankees White Sox Astros Red Sox Blue Jays Rays Mike Trout Lucas Giolito Steven Kwan Matt Lyons Blue Jays White Sox Mariners Astros Guardians Yankees Mike Trout Gerrit Cole Bobby Witt Jr. Matt Schlichting Rays White Sox Mariners Red Sox Yankees Blue Jays Randy Arozarena Zack Greinke Steven Kwan westbrook Blue Jays White Sox Astros Angels Rays Yankees Mike Trout Kevin Gausman Julio Rodriguez woodsmeister Rays Tigers Astros Yankees White Sox Blue Jays José Ramírez Shohei Ohtani Steven Kwan

NL predictions Name NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL MVP NL Cy Young NL ROY Name NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL MVP NL Cy Young NL ROY Blake Ruane Braves Brewers Dodgers Giants Cubs Mets Juan Soto Corbin Burnes Oneil Cruz Brian Hemminger Mets Cardinals Dodgers Padres Braves Giants Juan Soto Walker Buehler Chris D. Davies Braves Brewers Giants Dodgers Padres Cardinals Juan Soto Walker Buehler Hunter Greene Jason Philipps Braves Brewers Dodgers Mets Padres Giants Trea Turner Max Fried Seiya Suzuki Matt Lyons Braves Brewers Dodgers Cardinals Padres Giants Juan Soto Walker Buehler Oneil Cruz Matt Schlichting Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Giants Cardinals Mike Trout Walker Buehler Aaron Ashby westbrook Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Mets Marlins Juan Soto Zack Wheeler Seiya Suzuki woodsmeister Braves Brewers Dodgers Giants Phillies Cardinals Freddie Freeman Max Scherzer Seiya Suzuki

World Series predictions Name AL Pennant NL Pennant World Series Winner Name AL Pennant NL Pennant World Series Winner Blake Ruane Blue Jays Brewers Blue Jays Brian Hemminger Red Sox Dodgers Dodgers Chris D. Davies Blue Jays Dodgers Dodgers Jason Phillips Blue Jays Braves Braves Matt Lyons Yankees Dodgers Dodgers Matt Schlichting Yankees Brewers Yankees westbrook Blue Jays Dodgers Dodgers woodsmeister Rays Dodgers Rays

