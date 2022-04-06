 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Covering the Corner correctly predicts the 2022 season

We’re all simultaneously right, don’t question it

By Matt Lyons
MLB: FEB 05 Cleveland Guardians Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, you don’t have to believe me — please don’t look it up — but every prediction the Covering the Corner staff has made has been completely accurate. That’s just how it works.

With another year of baseball finally upon us, we turn our predictive powers to the results of the 2022 baseballing campaign in which the mighty Guardians of Cleveland will battle the forces of evil with the equivalent of a pool noddle in one hand and a rocket launcher in the other. It’s an odd plan, but they’re going forward and so are we.

So, without further adieu, here’s how we see things panning out this year:

Cleveland Guardians predictions

Name Record MVP Rookie of the Year Breakout Player Key Acquisition
Name Record MVP Rookie of the Year Breakout Player Key Acquisition
Blake Ruane 82-80 José Ramírez Steven Kwan Andres Gimenez None
Brian Hemminger 80-82 José Ramírez Steven Kwan Andres Gimenez None
Chris D. Davies 79-83 José Ramírez Gabriel Arias Owen Miller Chad Green
Jason Philipps 78-84 José Ramírez Steven Kwan Josh Naylor None
Matt Lyons 87-75 José Ramírez Steven Kwan Bobby Bradley Brayan Reynolds
Matt Schlichting 84-78 Shane Bieber Steven Kwan Steven Kwan None
westbrook 77-85 Emmanuel Clase Steven Kwan Triston McKenzie Luke Maile
woodsmeister 83-79 Shane Bieber Steven Kwan Josh Naylor Michael Conforto

AL predictions

Name AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL MVP AL Cy Young AL ROY
Name AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL MVP AL Cy Young AL ROY
Blake Ruane Blue Jays White Sox Astros Red Sox Tigers Yankees Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Lucas Giolito Spencer Torkleson
Brian Hemminger Red Sox White Sox Angels Rays Blue Jays Yankees José Ramírez Lucas Giolito Steven Kwan
Chris D. Davies Yankees White Sox Mariners Blue Jays Twins Astros Vladimir Guerrero Jr. John Means Bobby Witt Jr.
Jason Philipps Yankees White Sox Astros Red Sox Blue Jays Rays Mike Trout Lucas Giolito Steven Kwan
Matt Lyons Blue Jays White Sox Mariners Astros Guardians Yankees Mike Trout Gerrit Cole Bobby Witt Jr.
Matt Schlichting Rays White Sox Mariners Red Sox Yankees Blue Jays Randy Arozarena Zack Greinke Steven Kwan
westbrook Blue Jays White Sox Astros Angels Rays Yankees Mike Trout Kevin Gausman Julio Rodriguez
woodsmeister Rays Tigers Astros Yankees White Sox Blue Jays José Ramírez Shohei Ohtani Steven Kwan

NL predictions

Name NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL MVP NL Cy Young NL ROY
Name NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL MVP NL Cy Young NL ROY
Blake Ruane Braves Brewers Dodgers Giants Cubs Mets Juan Soto Corbin Burnes Oneil Cruz
Brian Hemminger Mets Cardinals Dodgers Padres Braves Giants Juan Soto Walker Buehler
Chris D. Davies Braves Brewers Giants Dodgers Padres Cardinals Juan Soto Walker Buehler Hunter Greene
Jason Philipps Braves Brewers Dodgers Mets Padres Giants Trea Turner Max Fried Seiya Suzuki
Matt Lyons Braves Brewers Dodgers Cardinals Padres Giants Juan Soto Walker Buehler Oneil Cruz
Matt Schlichting Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Giants Cardinals Mike Trout Walker Buehler Aaron Ashby
westbrook Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Mets Marlins Juan Soto Zack Wheeler Seiya Suzuki
woodsmeister Braves Brewers Dodgers Giants Phillies Cardinals Freddie Freeman Max Scherzer Seiya Suzuki

World Series predictions

Name AL Pennant NL Pennant World Series Winner
Name AL Pennant NL Pennant World Series Winner
Blake Ruane Blue Jays Brewers Blue Jays
Brian Hemminger Red Sox Dodgers Dodgers
Chris D. Davies Blue Jays Dodgers Dodgers
Jason Phillips Blue Jays Braves Braves
Matt Lyons Yankees Dodgers Dodgers
Matt Schlichting Yankees Brewers Yankees
westbrook Blue Jays Dodgers Dodgers
woodsmeister Rays Dodgers Rays

