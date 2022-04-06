Clippers open 2022 season with 7-3 loss after bullpen blowup

Columbus Clippers 3, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7

Box Score · Clippers fall to 0-1

Despite missing a plethora of players due to a split-squad spring training game, the Columbus Clippers looked to be well on their way to rolling to a 3-0 shutout victory in their season opener when disaster struck in the eighth inning.

After pitching a scoreless seventh frame, Robert Broom came back out for the eighth and proceeded to walk three batters and hit one. Aaron Pinto, who has historically been excellent, was brought in to get out of the mess and he gave up five straight hits. The end results? Seven runs in one inning.

Before that happened, the Clippers looked great. Starting pitcher Kirk McCarty tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and three walks. Long reliever Thomas Ponticelli made a strong 2022 debut with another 3.0 scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two.

The Clippers jumped out in front 2-0 on a home run from Jose Fermin, who impressed in his Triple-A debut, going 2-for-5.

Jose Fermin hits the first homer of the season for the Cleveland Guardians organization. A 2-run shot in the rain to put @CLBClippers up 2-0 pic.twitter.com/tDODOsHZHc — Guardians Baseball Insider (@Official_CGBI) April 6, 2022

David Fry, who was acquired March 13 from the Brewers as the player to be named later in the J.C. Mejia trade, went back-to-back with Fermin for a solo shot to make it 3-0.

Other Clippers who had solid games included Gavin Collins, who went 2-for-5, and Jonathan Engelmann, who went 2-for-4 with a walk. Ike Freeman had three walks and Alex Call walked twice.

The Clippers are back in action tonight. Top 20 Covering the Corner prospect Peyton Battenfield is slated to make his 2022 debut as the starting pitcher.