 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

For most, the excitement of baseball is in the air

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By westbrook
/ new
World Series - Washington Nationals v Houston Astros - Game Seven Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

José Ramírez remains un-extended. In other news...

Terry Francona is back. And “Cleveland’s controlling owner, Paul Dolan, has essentially said that Francona can manage as long as he wants.” With that kind of job security, I see why we bunt so often. You’ll want to read this if you love swimming, or want to relive OT/OP.

“The clubhouse, much different this season with the player payroll having been shaved to $36 million, appears overjoyed to have its leader back.”

Around the league

  • Something called PitchCom is apparently going to quell sign stealing this season.
  • I think everybody already knew this, but Bobby Witt made the Royals roster.
  • The Rays gave Manny Margot an amount of money that surprised some people.
  • The Reds gave up on Shogo Akiyama. Keep an eye on this one; a 33-year-old outfielder who can’t hit is right up our alley.
  • The Dodgers are taking a chance on Dellin Betances.
  • Greg Bird is back with the Yankees. This is why Andrew Miller retired.
  • Pedro Severino got caught juicin’.

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...