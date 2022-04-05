José Ramírez still plays in Cleveland

Yesterday’s Baseball

Cleveland 1 - Arizona 3

Cleveland Guardians news

Don’t panic — Jose Ramirez still plays in Cleveland (as of 7:20 a.m. Eastern time on April 5, 2022), no matter else you may have heard.

Breaking down the Cleveland Guardians opening day roster: Projections for the 2022 MLB season - cleveland.com

A position-by-position look at Cleveland's strengths and weaknesses, and the surprise names in uniform for the Guardians on opening day.

Terry Francona Returns for 2022 Cleveland Guardians - The New York Times

Francona missed huge chunks of two seasons with health issues, and the Cleveland Guardians are thrilled to have their merry prankster of a manager back in the clubhouse.

Austin Hedges exits early from Cleveland Guardians 3-1 spring training loss to Arizona Diamondbacks - cleveland.com

Guardians starting catcher Austin Hedges left Monday’s exhibition game at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks after the second inning when he took a foul tip off his left knee. The club confirmed Hedges left the game for precautionary reasons with a left knee contusion.

Reasons for optimism, but I’m worried about the Guardians – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles - cleveland.com

The roster is young. Outrageously young. And the brief spring training did little to help the Guardians.

Guardians Opening Day preview 2022

There’s no hiding it -- the Guardians know that they’re now the underdogs of the American League Central. But that doesn’t mean that their goals have changed.

Emmanuel Clase Opts For Security | FanGraphs Baseball

The flame-throwing righty with a borderline historic rookie season has committed to staying in Cleveland.

Jose Ramirez unfazed by speculation on contract talks: Guardians takeaways - cleveland.com

The Guardians have announced the rosters for their four full-season minor league clubs.

Around the league