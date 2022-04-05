José Ramírez still plays in Cleveland

Yesterday’s Baseball
Cleveland 1 - Arizona 3
Cleveland Guardians news
Don’t panic — Jose Ramirez still plays in Cleveland (as of 7:20 a.m. Eastern time on April 5, 2022), no matter else you may have heard.
Breaking down the Cleveland Guardians opening day roster: Projections for the 2022 MLB season - cleveland.com
A position-by-position look at Cleveland's strengths and weaknesses, and the surprise names in uniform for the Guardians on opening day.
Terry Francona Returns for 2022 Cleveland Guardians - The New York Times
Francona missed huge chunks of two seasons with health issues, and the Cleveland Guardians are thrilled to have their merry prankster of a manager back in the clubhouse.
Austin Hedges exits early from Cleveland Guardians 3-1 spring training loss to Arizona Diamondbacks - cleveland.com
Guardians starting catcher Austin Hedges left Monday’s exhibition game at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks after the second inning when he took a foul tip off his left knee. The club confirmed Hedges left the game for precautionary reasons with a left knee contusion.
Reasons for optimism, but I’m worried about the Guardians – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles - cleveland.com
The roster is young. Outrageously young. And the brief spring training did little to help the Guardians.
Guardians Opening Day preview 2022
There’s no hiding it -- the Guardians know that they’re now the underdogs of the American League Central. But that doesn’t mean that their goals have changed.
Emmanuel Clase Opts For Security | FanGraphs Baseball
The flame-throwing righty with a borderline historic rookie season has committed to staying in Cleveland.
Jose Ramirez unfazed by speculation on contract talks: Guardians takeaways - cleveland.com
The Guardians have announced the rosters for their four full-season minor league clubs.
Around the league
- Tigers acquire Austin Meadows from Tampa Bay.
- ESPN baseball preview.
- Three free-agents test positive for banned substances, receive an 80-game suspension.
- Carlos Beltran admits that Astros “did cross the line” in cheating scandal.
