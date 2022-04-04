N&N: Steven Kwan’s inspiring baseball journey leads to Cleveland

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Guardians News

Cubs defeat Guardians 7-3 in Arizona | mlb.com

Cal Quantrill gave up 2 runs on four hits over 3.2 innings. Oscar Mercado had two hits, including a triple.

Kwan finds success after prioritizing mental side of game | cleguardians.com

The undersized outfielder is easy to cheer for. Here’s hoping he gets plenty of AB’s in Cleveland.

Steven Kwan with an oppo-2B on the day he finds out he made the opening day roster. pic.twitter.com/bY4KjQan7I — Guardians Baseball Insider (@Official_CGBI) April 3, 2022

James Karinchak making progress with injury | cle.com

From Joe Noga:

Reliever James Karinchak had his injured right shoulder examined late last week and has moved on to strengthening the area with weighted baseball work. Guardians manager Terry Francona said Sunday the club will wait until Karinchak advances to playing catch before putting together a throwing progression for the 26-year-old righty who first experienced discomfort two weeks ago.

Around the League