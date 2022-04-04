 clock menu more-arrow no yes

N&N: Steven Kwan’s inspiring baseball journey leads to Cleveland

Morning news and notes for Monday, April 4, 2022

By Jason Philipps
Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Cubs defeat Guardians 7-3 in Arizona | mlb.com

Cal Quantrill gave up 2 runs on four hits over 3.2 innings. Oscar Mercado had two hits, including a triple.

Kwan finds success after prioritizing mental side of game | cleguardians.com

The undersized outfielder is easy to cheer for. Here’s hoping he gets plenty of AB’s in Cleveland.

James Karinchak making progress with injury | cle.com

From Joe Noga:

Reliever James Karinchak had his injured right shoulder examined late last week and has moved on to strengthening the area with weighted baseball work. Guardians manager Terry Francona said Sunday the club will wait until Karinchak advances to playing catch before putting together a throwing progression for the 26-year-old righty who first experienced discomfort two weeks ago.

