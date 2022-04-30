Clutch hitting helps Guardians break out of losing streak

Cleveland 9 - Oakland 8

CTC Recap - Box score

Guardians News

José Ramírez, Josh Naylor rally Guardians as they snap seven-game skid with 9-8 win in Oakland - cleveland.com

Cleveland’s offense finally came to life, and the Guardians’ bullpen slammed the door on a long losing streak.

Andrés Giménez Lifts Club, Spirts, With Grand Slam - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More

Andrés Giménez gave the Cleveland Guardians something to cheer about with a Grand Slam in the third inning of Friday night’s game.

Echoes of Ray Fosse still ring true for Terry Francona: Guardians takeaways - cleveland.com Cleveland opened a series in Oakland for the first time since the beloved catcher and broadcaster passed away in October.

José Ramírez Reaches Another Milestone With Cleveland Guardians - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More

José Ramírez reaches another milestone while wearing a Cleveland jersey on Friday night.

Baseball giveaways, promotions at NE Ohio-area ballparks: 14 to check out in May - cleveland.com

List of monthly ballpark promotions / giveaway guide rounds up fun events at area ballparks.

Can the Guardians’ offensive woes be traced to Steven Kwan’s injury? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com

The Guardians have been outscored, 47-28, in the first eight games of this 10-game trip through New York, Anaheim, Calif., and Oakland.

Around the League: