Clutch hitting helps Guardians break out of losing streak

Cleveland 9 - Oakland 8
Guardians News
José Ramírez, Josh Naylor rally Guardians as they snap seven-game skid with 9-8 win in Oakland - cleveland.com
Cleveland’s offense finally came to life, and the Guardians’ bullpen slammed the door on a long losing streak.
Andrés Giménez Lifts Club, Spirts, With Grand Slam - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More
Andrés Giménez gave the Cleveland Guardians something to cheer about with a Grand Slam in the third inning of Friday night’s game.
Echoes of Ray Fosse still ring true for Terry Francona: Guardians takeaways - cleveland.com Cleveland opened a series in Oakland for the first time since the beloved catcher and broadcaster passed away in October.
José Ramírez Reaches Another Milestone With Cleveland Guardians - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More
José Ramírez reaches another milestone while wearing a Cleveland jersey on Friday night.
Baseball giveaways, promotions at NE Ohio-area ballparks: 14 to check out in May - cleveland.com
List of monthly ballpark promotions / giveaway guide rounds up fun events at area ballparks.
Can the Guardians’ offensive woes be traced to Steven Kwan’s injury? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com
The Guardians have been outscored, 47-28, in the first eight games of this 10-game trip through New York, Anaheim, Calif., and Oakland.
Around the League:
MLB suspends Trevor Bauer for two seasons for violating its sexual assault policy - cleveland.com
Trevor Bauer says he will appeal the decision by Commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB suspends Dodgers Trevor Bauer 324 games for domestic violence - Sports Illustrated
The two-season suspension is the longest the league has ever issued for domestic violence.
- Five Mets combine for no-hitter
- Will Leitch reveals All April team
- Mets and Cardinal fined for bench-clearing brouhaha
