Brayan Rocchio homers in Akron’s comeback victory, Tanner Tully tosses gem for Columbus

Columbus Clippers 5, Louisville Bats 0

Box Score · Clippers improve to 14-7

Columbus continues to impress both on offense and with its pitching, as it won by a score of 5-0 for the third time this season already.

Starting pitcher Tanner Tully, who recently made his MLB debut in Cleveland, was flat out dominant. Tully tossed 6.0 scoreless frames, allowing four hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

A rehabbing Anthony Castro tossed a scoreless inning and Alex Young added two more to complete the shutout.

Offensively, Will Benson led the game off on the right foot with an absolute bomb. He also walked three times and stole a base.

Will Benson (@_thekidbilly_) got the party started in Columbus tonight as he crushed a solo HR to lead-off the game for the @CLBClippers vs Louisville. 2 HR's & 4 RBI's on the season for Benson who reached base 4 times in this game.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/4aItDRg4mw — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) April 29, 2022

Other standouts were Mitchell Tolman, who went 2-4, Jonathan Engelmann, who went 2-3 with two doubles and Jose Fermin, who went 1-3 with a hit by pitch.

Also of note, Daniel Johnson appeared to injure himself running to first base early in the game and he was replaced by Engelmann. We’ll keep an eye on his status moving forward.

Akron RubberDucks 9, Altoona Curve 8

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 8-10

Trailing 7-3, Akron mounted a huge comeback by scoring six runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings to take the lead and hold on for a victory.

Brayan Rocchio had the big hit, a two-run bomb that helped close the distance for the RubberDucks. He finished the game 1-3 with a pair of walks.

A literal off the bat of Brayan Rocchio.



The No. 4 @CleGuardians prospect ripped his second homer of the season for the @AkronRubberDuck. pic.twitter.com/41nhFKZazi — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 29, 2022

There were several other offensive standouts and they were the usual suspects. Jose Tena went 2-5 with a triple and a walk, George Valera went 2-5, Marcos Gonzalez went 2-4 with a double and a walk and Julian Escobedo went 2-4 with a hit by pitch. Daniel Schneemann also walked three times.

Starting pitcher Xzavion Curry didn’t have his best stuff, allowing four earned runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work.

Andrew Misiaszek worked a scoreless pair of innings to keep his season ERA at 0.00, but he danced around three hits and two walks in the process to earn the win.

Lake County Captains 1, Lansing Lugnuts 4

Box Score · Captains fall to 7-10

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport pitched well, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 4.0 innings, but his piggyback partner Jamie Arias-Bautista struggled, allowing three runs on four hits in 4.0 innings of relief. Two of the runs came off a home run in the seventh inning.

There wasn’t much to write home about offensively. Korey Holland had the only multi-hit game for the Captains, going 2-4 with a pair of doubles. Angel Martinez recorded the only walk, going 1-3 with a base on balls and also stealing a base.

Lynchburg Hillcats 6, Salem Red Sox 3

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 9-9

Will “Baby Kershaw” Dion continues to do his thing. The southpaw allowed one run with seven strikeouts, no walks and three hits allowed in an rock solid 4.2 innings.

Juan Zapata impressively struck out eight in his 3.1 innings of relief, although he did give up two runs on four hits.

Offensively, Isaiah Greene blasted his first home run of the season, which gave the Hillcats a 4-3 lead at the time.

Isaiah Greene (@Isaiah24greene) smacked his first HR of the season for the Hillcats tonight vs Salem giving him 4 RBI's on the season.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/GAXyQlXg5Q — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) April 29, 2022

Milan Tolentino continues to rake. He went 2-3 with a double and a walk and is batting .383 on the young season.

Jorge Burgos and Will Bartlett both went 2-4 with a double and Yordys Valdez went 1-3 with a triple and a walk.