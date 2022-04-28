I hope that you fell asleep, like I did

Guardians 5 - Angels 9

I fell asleep with the Guardians down 9-2, woke up just in time to see the Hamster hit his second two-run homer, and then fell right back to sleep. It looks like I didn’t miss anything new: The Angels have locked in all phases of its offense together and the Guardians look like an overmatched team that has lost six in a row and is in danger of being out of the race before the race has even started.

