Bryan Lavastida hits first home run, Logan Allen dominates another Double-A start for Akron

Columbus Clippers 5, Louisville Bats 7

Box Score · Clippers fall to 13-7

After impressing in a few spot appearances at the MLB level, Konnor Pilkington’s debut as a starting pitcher for Columbus was a disappointment Wednesday. Pilkington lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks and only one strikeout.

The bullpen didn’t allow an earned run the rest of the way, but two more errors allowed three more unearned runs to cross the plate, the last two broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth inning.

Offensively, Bryan Lavastida’s bat seems just fine at the Triple-A level as he slugged his first home run of the season and also walked.

Bryan Lavastida (@Lavastida_) w/ his 1st HR of the season in his 2nd game back with Columbus tonight vs Louisville.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/YFaYs646Ev — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) April 28, 2022

Other standouts were Daniel Johnson, who went 2-5 with a home run and three runs batted in, Mitchell Tolman, who went 2-4 with a double, and Ike Freeman, who also went 2-4 with a double. Will Benson walked twice in the leadoff role.

Akron RubberDucks 1, Altoona Curve 2

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 7-10

A tremendous start from the one true Logan Allen was wasted on Wednesday. Allen tossed 6.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts, two hits allowed and three walks.

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Logan T. Allen throws 6.0 shutout innings tonight for Akron striking out 6 Altoona batters allowing just 2 hits.



Line - 6.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 3BB 6SO (95 Pitches 61 Strikes)



Season - 21.1(IP) 14H 5R 5ER 8BB 30SO 2.11 ERA@_Logan2Allen #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/d5CGOcUAt7 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 28, 2022

Unfortunately, Manuel Alvarez allowed two runs in his one inning of relief work and the Akron offense wasn’t able to muster anything other than one measly run in the eighth inning on a Will Brennan solo shot.

TOUCH ‘EM ALL WILL BRENNAN!! pic.twitter.com/Ly6sjwaqqQ — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 28, 2022

Marcos Gonzalez had a great game, going 3-3 while George Valera went 1-3 with a walk.

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Salem Red Sox 3 (G1)

Lynchburg Hillcats 0, Salem Red Sox 8 (G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Hillcats move to 8-9

For a brief moment, Lynchburg had won six games in a row to even its record at 8-8, but the good times couldn’t last as the Hillcats were shut out in game two.

In game one, starting pitcher Rodney Boone impressed, whiffing nine batters in 4.2 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with two walks.

Offensively, Isaiah Greene went 2-4, Dayan Frias went 2-3 with a walk, Jake Fox went 1-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly, Milan Tolentino went 1-2 with a pair of walks, Yordys Valdez went 2-3 with a stolen base and Will Bartlett doubled, as nearly everyone in the lineup got involved offensively.

In game two, however, Lynchburg was limited to just two hits. Fox went 1-1 with a pair of walks, and Tolentino also walked twice.

Starting pitcher Reny Artiles was knocked around, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits in just 3.0 innings. He struck out four and walked zero.

He didn’t get much help from reliever Serafino Brito, who allowed four earned runs in just 1.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Lake County’s game was postponed due to the cold temperatures.