Oscar Gonzalez’s monster home run leads to dramatic Columbus win

Columbus Clippers 8, Lousville Bats 7

Box Score · Clippers improve to 13-6

A passed ball gave the Columbus Clippers a 8-7 win over the Lousville Bats last night, but there’s only hit I care about. Look at Oscar Gonzalez crush this thing:

That game-tying blast in the bottom of the ninth was Oscar’s fifth homer of the season and it went a Lyons Estimated 7,498,457 feet. Gonzalez’s big day wasn’t confined to just that one shot either as he went 3-for-5 and raised his season OPS to .958.

David Fry homered in the win as well, and Daniel Johnson and Bryan Lavastida each added doubles.

Adam Scott pitched 3.0 innings, allowing three earned runs off five hits and three walks.

Akron RubberDucks 4, Altoona Curve 6

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 7-9

The Akron RubberDucks tried to tie their big brothers in Columbus will ninth-inning heroics of their own, but they fell just short. All four of Akron’s runs came in the bottom of the ninth while they were down by six runs. The bottom of the lineup put in the work for the inning, leaving the top of the order with a runner on and no outs.

Unfortunately, Jose Tena, George Valera, and Brayan Rocchio all recorded outs to end the game. That probably won’t happen often. Valera was one of a handful of ‘Ducks batters to record a hit, though, and he drew a pair of walks. He also hit Akron’s only extra-base hit of the game, his second double of the season.

Joey Cantillo was relegated to just 2.1 innings after allowing five earned runs and walking five. Hunter Gaddis picked up the middle innings with five innings of solid work: 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SSO.

Lake County Captains 1, Lansing Lugnuts 3

Box Score · Captains fall to 7-9

Lake County Captains bats were quiet last night as they fell, 3-1, to the Lansing Lugnuts. They recorded just three hits as a team and struck out 11 times. Starting pitcher Tanner Bibee struck out five over 3.0 innings. He has pitched 11.2 innings in his three starts so far this season and has yet to allow a run to go with 18 strikeouts.