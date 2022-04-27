Guardians continue to struggle with the game of baseball; Mike Trout can’t relate

Regarding Cleveland

• The Cleveland Guardians lost their 5th straight last night. And fully deserved it. If these players have talent, they aren’t showing it.

• A ninth inning Jose Ramirez RBI was the only thing that prevented a 2nd straight shutout by [checks notes] Angels(!)(?)(!?!?) pitching.

• Patrick Sandoval showed that a new name and hitting coach have not fixed Cleveland’s inability to hit a changeup.

• Enyel De Los Santos once again #shoved, retiring all 4 batters he faced.

• Luis Oviedo is back, baby.

• Owen Miller is swinging at different things than he did last season.

• Bryan Shaw has been in the Major Leagues 10 years.

• Richie Palacios showed what he can do while debuting on Monday.

Regarding the AL Central

• The AL Central finally has a team above .500, but only because of this.

• Today’s Royals–White Sox game has been moved up 5 hours due to expected cold temperatures.

Regarding the other divisions

• Anthony Rizzo hit 3 home runs, because of course he did.

• Eddie Rosario is out two months after undergoing eye surgery.

• Adrian Beltre’s son pitches and plays third base.