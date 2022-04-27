Guardians continue to struggle with the game of baseball; Mike Trout can’t relate

Regarding Cleveland
• The Cleveland Guardians lost their 5th straight last night. And fully deserved it. If these players have talent, they aren’t showing it.
• A ninth inning Jose Ramirez RBI was the only thing that prevented a 2nd straight shutout by [checks notes] Angels(!)(?)(!?!?) pitching.
• Patrick Sandoval showed that a new name and hitting coach have not fixed Cleveland’s inability to hit a changeup.
• Enyel De Los Santos once again #shoved, retiring all 4 batters he faced.
• Luis Oviedo is back, baby.
• Owen Miller is swinging at different things than he did last season.
• Bryan Shaw has been in the Major Leagues 10 years.
• Richie Palacios showed what he can do while debuting on Monday.
Regarding the AL Central
• The AL Central finally has a team above .500, but only because of this.
• Today’s Royals–White Sox game has been moved up 5 hours due to expected cold temperatures.
Regarding the other divisions
• Anthony Rizzo hit 3 home runs, because of course he did.
• Eddie Rosario is out two months after undergoing eye surgery.
• Adrian Beltre’s son pitches and plays third base.
