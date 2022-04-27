Guardians go through the motions in 4-1 loss to Angels

If you’re reading this, I hope it’s because you decided to get a good night’s sleep rather than stay up and watch the Cleveland Guardians lose 4-1 to the Los Angeles Angels.

Because this team is not worth sacrificing precious hours of sleep for.

It is difficult to understate how poorly the Guardians are playing right now. Allow this collection of lowlights to paint you a picture of how Tuesday night’s game went, offensively:

The Guardians recorded four hits and one walk on the night, but two of those hits came in the ninth inning, when they scored their only run of the game

Just four balls the Guardians put in play had an exit velocity of 99.7 mph or better

Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval recorded nine strikeouts and retired 12 consecutive batters between the third and seventh innings

Franmil Reyes was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, dropping his season BA to .161

This looks like one of the worst lineups in Major League Baseball. Jose Ramirez spoiled the shutout with an RBI double in the ninth inning to score Myles Straw from first base.

It really doesn’t matter who is on the mound for the Guardians at this point, because they’re simply not going to get run support. Triston McKenzie drew the short straw Tuesday night and allowed seven hits and four runs over 5.2 innings of work. Mike Trout did the most damage against him, including a two-run homer in the third inning and an RBI double in the fifth. McKenzie did manage six strikeouts and no walks, so he had that going for him.

I continue to be a fan of Enyel De Los Santos, who notched his third scoreless relief appearance of the season. He only needed 12 pitches to get through 1.1 innings.