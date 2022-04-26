Guardians bats silent in shutout loss to Angels

Taylor Ward 3 - Guardians 0
Taylor Ward lifts Los Angeles Angels to win over Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber gives up two homers in Guardians’ fourth consecutive loss
Cleveland's Steven Kwan Breaks All-Time Major League Record - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More
Cleveland's rookie outfielder has been impressive from the plate to begin his career.
Richie Palasios made MLB Debut For Cleveland - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More
Palacios is the No. 18-ranked prospect in Cleveland's farm system according to MLBPipeline.com.
Cleveland Guardians’ hot-and-cold offense spoils Shane Bieber’s strong start in 3-0 loss to LA Angels - cleveland.com
Shane Bieber was brilliant early, but Cleveland's offense could not muster any run support in a series-opening loss to the Angels
Around the League
- Mets have fun rally after they are down to their last strike
- Walker Bueher throws first complete game in 2022
- Mike Trout hits his 50th career triple on a check swing
- Michael Conforto will miss the remainder of 2022 with shoulder surgery
