N&N: Guardians investing in farm system

Yankees 10, Guardians 2
Not a good Sunday of baseball. Also, not exactly a fun weekend of baseball. On to the next one!
Guardians News
Talking Guardians prospects and farm system | cleveland.com
From Terry Pluto:
The Guardians are putting money where they must – player development. They can’t compete with major market teams for expensive free agents. They need to sign and trade for young players, then prepare them for the majors in the minors.
“Think of school, where you have a teacher-to-student ratio,” said Guardians player development director Rob Cerfolio. “The smaller, the better. In the minors, you have 28-30 players on each team. More staff members were needed.”
Cerolio mentioned there is usually a “roving instructor” or two at each farm team during a homestand.
“We want to illustrate to our players that they can be most prepared with instruction, information and training,” he said. “We want to make sure that regardless of what round you were drafted, you have the same access to information and people.”
High round picks who receive big bonuses naturally receive more attention from the minor-league staff. That was especially true when those staffs were small years ago. But now, there should enough help for everyone.
“We want this to be a competitive advantage for us,” said Cerfolio. “Our player development is the DNA, the backbone of the team. Our goal is that at each level, you will see guys who should eventually impact the big-league team.”
Kwan exits early with hamstring tightness | cleguardians.com
The young outfielder’s hamstring cramped after rounding first during Sunday’s game.
#Guardians minor league leaders (XBH)— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 25, 2022
Oscar Gonzalez (Columbus) 9
Joe Naranjo (Lake County) 9
Alex Call (Columbus) 7
Jose Fermin (Columbus) 7
Richie Palacios (Columbus) 7
Gabriel Arias (Columbus) 6
Will Brennan (Akron) 6
Jhonkensy Noel (Lake County) 6
