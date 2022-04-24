Cleveland swept fresh off of sweep

The Yankees mashed against an Aaron Civale who is yet to find his feel this season as Cleveland fell 10-2. While the Guardians scattered six hits and three walks the offense had no answers for Gerrit Cole and the Yankees bullpen.

Andrés Giménez gave us something fun to talk about with a two-out, two-run triple in the top of the ninth. Otherwise — nah. I’ll just show you the carnage.

Cleveland falls to 7-8 on the young season. Inconsistent might be the right word for now, but I am not willing to judge a team’s consistency on little more than two weeks of baseball.

This is not a Guardians offense that is incapable of winning a high-scoring game, but a number of outfield errors cost the team yet more opportunities. I counted two dropped balls. You can’t do that and win.

I understand that the official scorekeeper requires two deaths and a wedding while the ball is in play in order to award an outfield error, but I can assure you that somebody else tracks these, too.

I suppose there were two ways that today’s game could have broken after the energy expended at the conclusion of yesterday’s. Ultimately, cool heads will prevail and a very young team will have learned some things during this series.

Remember - April and May are the months that Francona uses to figure out the rest of the season. You know how they talk about halftime adjustments?

It is a poorly coached team that abandons an approach they believe in. Tito’s pretty good you guys.

Even better, the Yankees and Giants spent some time clearly instructing our coaching staff early in the year. A sweep is also a lesson in how to not get swept.

Something I really didn’t expect

Ernie Clement played our best defensive outfield today? He really can play anywhere, and as we saw when Steven Kwan left the game early today, that is incredibly valuable.

Something to tuck away for the future

Kirk McCarty made his MLB debut. He was originally slated to start.

Imagine learning that you might make your MLB debut as a starter in Yankee Stadium. Suddenly, you are pushed to the bullpen. Before long, you’re out on the mound with a six-run deficit in mop-up time instead.

He gave up four runs on four hits in three innings of work, and man — those were three pretty great innings under the circumstances. Keep working, Kirk.