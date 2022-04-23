Yankees home runs outdo Guardians singles

Cleveland 1 - New York 4

Superstars gonna superstar.

Aaron Judge hit two home runs for the Yankees, and the Guardians couldn’t coax anything to leave the yard in a 4-1 Yankees victory.

Cleveland Guardians news

Tim Anderson suspended for flipping off Guardians fan

Anderson decided to appeal the ban despite cameras catching him in the act.

How Guardians' Shane Bieber countered velocity loss with adjustments, including throwing more sliders - CBSSports.com

Bieber is off to a brilliant start this season despite throwing slower than he has in the past

Aaron Judge's two home runs spark Yankees' win over Guardians

When the time comes for arbitration or further negotiations on a long-term contract extension, Aaron Judge and his camp may want to have the highlights from the Yankees’ game Friday night at the ready.

Cal Quantrill could start Saturday vs. Yankees: Guardians takeaways - cleveland.com

Infielder Yu Chang is scheduled to be activated from the COVID-19 injury list on Sunday. He's then expected to go on a rehab assignment.

What is up with Guardians’ ownership situation? Why keep playing Austin Hedges? Hey, Terry - cleveland.com

It's been several months since the Guardians confirmed David Blitzer is in talks with Paul Dolan to buy part of the team. Where does that stand?

Around the league