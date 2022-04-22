Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 4/22 Game Thread: Guardians at Yankees Back in the Big Apple By Blake Ruane Apr 22, 2022, 6:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 4/22 Game Thread: Guardians at Yankees Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images On the road again.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/k6VUlGjtnO— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 22, 2022 Back in our Borough. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/E3lLsHsVz4— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 22, 2022 More From Covering the Corner Guardians left flailing at the plate in 4-1 loss to Yankees Series preview: Guardians vs. Yankees Jose Fermin continues to rake, Will Dion is perfect in Lynchburg start 4/21 Game Thread: Guardians vs. White Sox Jose Fermin homers twice, Aaron Davenport and Rodney Boone impress in starts for Lake County and Lynchburg N&N: Bats awaken in doubleheader sweep Loading comments...
Loading comments...