Jose Fermin homers twice, Aaron Davenport and Rodney Boone impress in starts for Lake County and Lynchburg

Columbus Clippers 3, Indianapolis Indians 5

Box Score · Clippers fall to 10-4

The winning streak had to end sometime, and the Clippers couldn’t pull out their ninth straight victory on Wednesday. This was despite the best efforts of Jose Fermin, who blasted two more home runs and is now leading the team in bombs with four through 14 games.

Say hello to your new #Guardians minor league HR leader! Columbus Clippers 23yr old INF prospect Jose Fermin with his 2nd HR of the game! Fermin now with 4 HR's in his first 13 games.@CLBClippers #Fortheland pic.twitter.com/WKNornw7TE — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 20, 2022

Mitchell Tolman also reached base safely three times, going 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base and Alex Call went 1-for-3 with a walk.

With two of Columbus’ starting pitchers called up to Cleveland for COVID relief, the Clippers were forced to have a bullpen game. Zach Draper allowed one run in the first two innings, then Brett Daniels was tagged for three runs in his next two innings to take the loss.

Ben Krauth and Eric Mock were the only relievers to pitch scoreless frames, with Krauth throwing 2.0 scoreless innings and Mock adding one shutout frame.

Akron RubberDucks 0, Bowie BaySox 5

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 5-6

Joey Cantillo was striking nearly everyone out on Wednesday, but he also was walking them. Cantillo allowed two runs on two hits in 3.2 innings with an impressive eight strikeouts, but he also walked five batters.

Andrew Misiaszek followed with an impressive 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit while striking out seven and walking none, but Akron was unable to get any offense going whatsoever and was shut out on one hit by Bowie.

Elite performance out of the pen for @AkronRubberDuck lefty Andrew Misiaszek (@andrewmiz24) tonight at Bowie:



3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K - 41 pitches - 26 strikes



Season: 0.00 ERA, 7.2 IP, 13 K#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/HCBWCMhO66 — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) April 21, 2022

Brayan Rocchio had the lone hit and George Valera walked in the loss.

Lake County Captains 7, Great Lakes Loons 0

Box Score · Captains improve to 5-6

Speaking of ending streaks, Lake County ended its four-game losing streak on Wednesday thanks in big part to strong pitching from Aaron Davenport, a sixth-round 2021 draft pick from Hawaii.

Davenport tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and two walks on three hits. Jordan Jones and Matt Turner completed the shutout with 2.1 and 2.0 innings of scoreless relief, respectively.

Almost everyone got in on the action offensively, with every starting member of the Lake County lineup recording a hit... except for Jhonkensy Noel. Joe Naranjo doubled, walked, and was hit by a pitch, Petey Halpin singled, walked, and stole a base, Micael Ramirez went 2-5 with a double, Alexfri Planez went 2-for-5, Raynel Delgado went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a hit by pitch, and Gabriel Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a walk.

Lynchburg Hillcats 1, Carolina Mudcats 2

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 3-8

Lynchburg received a strong pitching performance from 2021 eighth-round pick Rodney Boone, but the Hillcats offense couldn’t get anything going.

Boon impressed, allowing one run on three hits in 5.0 innings while striking out nine and walking one.

The Hillcats were able to get on base, but they couldn’t get the big hit. Dayan Frias went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, Milan Tolentino went 2-for-3 with a walk, Carson Tucker walked twice and Joe Donovan walked and was hit by a pitch.