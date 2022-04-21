 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bats awaken in doubleheader sweep

Morning news and notes for Thursday, April 21, 2022

By woodsmeister
MLB: APR 20 White Sox at Guardians
Gilbert Arias celebrates first Major League hit
Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yesterday’s Baseball

Game 1 - Cleveland 11 - Chicago 1
Game 2 - Cleveland 2 - Chicago 1
Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians Farm Report: Clippers Extend Win Streak To Nine Straight - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Dominant Pitching Leads Guardians To Doubleheader Sweep vs. White Sox - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More
Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie were fantastic on Wednesday against the reigning AL Central champions.

Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Solid in doubleheader - CBSSports.com
Cleveland Guardians place Owen Miller, Cal Quantrill, Anthony Castro on COVID-19 list
The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, including major league batting leader Owen Miller.

Guardians rookies Steven Kwan, Bryan Lavastida team up to snakebite White Sox on critical defensive play - cleveland.com
Kwan and Lavastida combined to throw Chicago's Adam Engel out at the plate in the fifth inning of Wednesday's doubleheader Game 2.

Around the League

