Bats awaken in doubleheader sweep

Yesterday’s Baseball

Game 1 - Cleveland 11 - Chicago 1

Recap | Box Score



Game 2 - Cleveland 2 - Chicago 1

Recap | Box Score

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians Farm Report: Clippers Extend Win Streak To Nine Straight - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Dominant Pitching Leads Guardians To Doubleheader Sweep vs. White Sox - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More

Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie were fantastic on Wednesday against the reigning AL Central champions.

Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Solid in doubleheader - CBSSports.com

Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Solid in doubleheader

Cleveland Guardians place Owen Miller, Cal Quantrill, Anthony Castro on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, including major league batting leader Owen Miller.

Cleveland Guardians place Owen Miller, Cal Quantrill, Anthony Castro on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, including major league batting leader Owen Miller.

Guardians rookies Steven Kwan, Bryan Lavastida team up to snakebite White Sox on critical defensive play - cleveland.com

Kwan and Lavastida combined to throw Chicago's Adam Engel out at the plate in the fifth inning of Wednesday's doubleheader Game 2.

Around the League