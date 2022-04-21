Bats awaken in doubleheader sweep

Yesterday’s Baseball
Game 1 - Cleveland 11 - Chicago 1
Game 2 - Cleveland 2 - Chicago 1
Cleveland Guardians news
Guardians Farm Report: Clippers Extend Win Streak To Nine Straight - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night
Dominant Pitching Leads Guardians To Doubleheader Sweep vs. White Sox - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More
Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie were fantastic on Wednesday against the reigning AL Central champions.
Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Solid in doubleheader - CBSSports.com
Cleveland Guardians place Owen Miller, Cal Quantrill, Anthony Castro on COVID-19 list
The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, including major league batting leader Owen Miller.
Guardians rookies Steven Kwan, Bryan Lavastida team up to snakebite White Sox on critical defensive play - cleveland.com
Kwan and Lavastida combined to throw Chicago's Adam Engel out at the plate in the fifth inning of Wednesday's doubleheader Game 2.
Around the League
- It’s Shohei Ohtani’s world, folks. The rest of us are just living in it.
- Rangers turn triple play.
- Miguel Cabrera has 2,999 hits, of which one is a bunt sIngle.
- Angry Slamster hits another grand slam.
- What good is a pregame parachute team if you don’t tell anyone?
