 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

We talk about the minor leagues because the MLB team is snowed in

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By westbrook
/ new
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Daniel
Karen Schiely / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Guardians and White Sox were postponed due to Cleveland snowfall again yesterday.

So it’s a good thing that FanGraphs ranked their top 48 Cleveland Guardians prospects to fill the void. It will surprise nobody that FanGraphs Favorite Daniel Espino is No. 1. I really wish they’d get aboard the George Valera Bus though. They compared Steven Kwan to LGFT tarp collider General Cramping.

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...