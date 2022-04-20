We talk about the minor leagues because the MLB team is snowed in

The Guardians and White Sox were postponed due to Cleveland snowfall again yesterday.
So it’s a good thing that FanGraphs ranked their top 48 Cleveland Guardians prospects to fill the void. It will surprise nobody that FanGraphs Favorite Daniel Espino is No. 1. I really wish they’d get aboard the George Valera Bus though. They compared Steven Kwan to LGFT tarp collider General Cramping.
- Around the league
- Ronald Acuña played with the Stripers last night, making him the 2nd best player in their history behind Jason Kipnis.
- Kyle Freeland signed a 5-year contract worth $64.5M to stay in Colorado. Kyle has a 7.71 ERA and 4.31 FIP.
- The A’s played stupid games and won stupid prizes ...
- ... taking a different approach, the Mets took both games of a doubleheader behind Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor.
- The Dodgers finally lost a third game, but the Reds are still looking for that elusive third win.
